March 8, 1955 - May 21, 2026

Via Wenner Funeral Home Via Wenner Funeral Home loading...

Diane Crooks, born March 8, 1955, a loving mother, grandmother, and cherished friend, passed away on May 21, 2026, surrounded by the family she adored. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Helen Roy. Her life was defined by her generous spirit, her sense of adventure, and the joy she found in simple, meaningful moments.

Diane loved to travel and explore new places, always eager for the next getaway. At home, she found happiness in gardening, baking her famous chocolate chip cookies, creating diamond art, playing bingo with friends, and keeping her mind sharp with her daily Wordle. Above all, she treasured time spent with her family. Diane had a gift for making others feel loved, and she was especially delighted in spoiling her grandchildren.

Diane is survived by her children, Sally (Robert) Barnes, Steve (Ashley) Crooks, and Patrick (Britta) Crooks—whom she shared with her former husband, Jesse Crooks, the father of her children. Her legacy continues through her beloved grandchildren: Billy, Lilly, James, and Tomas; Liam and Oliver; and Sylvia, Hugh, Clara, and Baby.

She will be remembered for her kindness, her warmth, and the way she made every gathering brighter. Her family and friends will carry her memory with love and gratitude.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.