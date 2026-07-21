September 11, 1960 - June 28, 2026

Via Foley Funeral Home Via Foley Funeral Home

Mark Grow, age 65 of Sierra Vista, Arizona passed away unexpectedly at his home on June 28, 2026. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, Thursday, August 6, 2026 at the Foley Funeral Home. There will be a time of sharing at 6:00 PM at the funeral Home. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Mark Anthony Grow was born September 11, 1960 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Willard and Maryann (Brunn) Grow. He grew up in Foley and graduated from Foley High School, class of 1979. Mark excelled at sports, playing baseball, basketball and football. He attended the University of Waseca where he majored in sport management. Mark owned and operated Grow's Landscaping and had lived in Arizona most of his life. He married Kathy Radcliff in 1999 and she preceded him in death in 2011. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed riding side-by- side in the desert with his friends. He had a very caring heart and loved his cats and mostly the love of his life, Kathy.

He is survived by his brother, Michael, Foley and sister, Lori (Brent) Helgeson of Clear Lake, several nieces and nephews and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Rick and Larry and his wife, Kathy.