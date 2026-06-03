January 1, 1935 – June 1, 2026

Via Foley Funeral Home Via Foley Funeral Home loading...

William 'Bill' Posterick, age 91 of Foley passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on June 1, 2026. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church in Brennyville. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, Monday, June 8th at the Foley Funeral Home with parish prayers at 7:00 PM and will continue from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the church on Tuesday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

William Thomas Posterick was born January 1, 1935 in Buckman, Minnesota to William and Claudette (Tkaczik) Posterick. Bill worked construction and also crop farmed and raised pigs and beef cattle near Brennyville most of his life. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed attending auctions and garage sales. He enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren and drives in the country visiting with friends and neighbors. He was a member of St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church.

He is survived by his sons: Gary (Peggy), Hillman; Dave, Foley; Alan (Jodi), Royalton, brother, Tom (Ruth) of Gilman, a sister, Mary Jane (Fermin) Gapinski, Dayton as well as 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Danny, granddaughter, Jade Posterick, daughter-in-law, Cindy Posterick, brothers, Bob and Jim and sisters; Caroline, Eileen and Dorothy.