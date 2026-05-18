July 10, 1952 – May 12, 2026

Via Foley Funeral Home Via Foley Funeral Home loading...

Patrick Eisenschenk, age 73 of Foley passed away unexpectedly on May 12, 2026. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 Wednesday, May 20, 2026 at the Foley Funeral Home. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Patrick James Eisenschenk was born July 10, 1952 in Richmond, Minnesota to Frank and Selina (Nies) Eisenschenk. He graduated from ROCORI High School and lived much of his life in the Richmond area. He owned and operated Pat's Painting and Decorating for many years, specializing in Catholic church restoration, refurbishing statues, church pews and stain glass windows. Pat was an avid fisherman and was always happiest being on the water. He also enjoyed gardening and mostly liked spending time with his family and grandchildren.

He is survived by his sons, Cody (Katie), Foley and Adam (Emily), Ideal, SD, grandchildren, Aubrey, Kenneth and Charlotte, sister, Jane Frieler and brothers, Eric and Steve. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Kenneth.