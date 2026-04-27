July 5, 1946 - April 25, 2026

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Harvey Eckman age 79 of Foley, passed away April 25, 2026 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 PM, Friday, May 1, 2026 at St. John's Catholic Church in Foley, Minnesota. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate and burial with full Military Honors will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, Thursday, April 30, 2026 at the Foley Funeral Home. Parish prayers will be 5:30 PM Thursday evening at the funeral home. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Harvey Wendell Eckman was born July 5, 1946 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Wendell and Doris (Burke) Eckman. He graduated from Milaca High School and entered into the US Navy in 1964. Harvey served his country honorably in the US Navy and eventually served in the US Coast Guard, retiring after 22 years of service. He married Carol Deppa on August 29, 1970 at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Zimmerman. He owned and operated Farmers Insurance Group Agency in Cambridge before beginning a career as a supervisor for the US Department of Agriculture, Dairy Division for nearly 20 years. Harvey enjoyed hunting and fishing, gardening and doing landscape work. He was an excellent carpenter and electrician. He was an avid reader and was very informed in politics. He was a member of the Foley American Legion, Post 298, the Knights of Columbus, Bishop Marty Council and St. John's Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carol of Foley and daughters; Kathryn (Mike) Petschl, St. Paul and Mary (Terry) Thames, Hudson, FL, 2 grandchildren, Zach and Liz and sisters; Rosie Rotz, Zimmerman and Lois Fischer of Outing. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Marcia Cunningham.