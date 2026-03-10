June 13, 1940 – March 7, 2026

Via Foley Funeral Home Via Foley Funeral Home loading...

Patricia Ann (Hurt) Abfalter, 85, of St. Cloud, MN, passed away on March 7, 2026, in Pierz, MN. Born on June 13 1940, in Robbinsdale MN to Basil and Doris (Kerr) Hurt. Pat married John Abfalter on October 10, 1959. Pat was known for crochet and knitting. She made everything from footies to afghans and doilies. She enjoyed spending time with her family. Pat graduated from nursing school and worked as a nurse in Sartell for several years.

Pat is survived by Daughter Cynthia (Scott) Kranz, William (Kathryn) Abfalter, James Abfalter, Robin Abfalter, Steven Abfalter, and many grandkids, great grandkids, and great great grandkids. She was preceded in death by Parents Basil and Doris Hurt, Husband John Abfalter, baby Robin Jean, Son Allen Abfalter, daughter-in-law Melda Abfalter, daughter-in-law Nikki Abfalter, brother Allen Hurt, sister Mary Hurt, and sister Jean Schmidt.

A Celebration of life being held at Riverside Park in St. Cloud on June 13th 2026 at 5 Pm. In lieu of flowers, monetary gifts can be sent to

Steve Abfalter

102 30th Ave N

St. Cloud MN 56303