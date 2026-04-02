January 21, 1942 – March 30, 2026

Via Foley Funeral Home Via Foley Funeral Home loading...

Kathleen Kranz, age 84 of Hillman passed away peacefully at her home on March 30, 2026. Memorial Services will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 18, 2026 at the Foley Funeral Home. Rev. George Sagissor will officiate and burial will take place at Lone Pine Cemetery, rural Hillman. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM prior to the service at the funeral home. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Kathleen May Kranz was born January 21, 1942 in Crystal, Minnesota to Albert and Gladys (Stephens) Baldwin. She married Roger Kranz on January 30, 1965 in Wyoming, Minnesota. The couple moved to the Hillman area where they lived all of their married lives. Kathleen loved reading, painting, sewing and cooking and do crocheting work. She was always up for a good game of cards and mostly enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her children: Scott (Cindy), Little Falls; Robin (Steve) Rennee', St. Cloud; Suzanne (Benno) Virnig, Hillman and Julie (Jerry) Struffert of Hillman, 19 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, sister, Dawn (Irv) Kroska, East Bethel, brother, John (Sharon) of Rogers and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Roger, son, Shawn, grandsons, Dustin and Baby William and brothers, Art and Bruce.