October 11, 1946 – March 18, 2026

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Larry A. Balvitsch, age 79, of Foley, died March 18, 2026 at Milaca Elim Meadows Health Care Center surrounded by his family. Memorial Service will take place Monday, March 23, 2026 at Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be Sunday, March 22, 2026, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Foley Funeral Home and 1 hour prior to the service at church on Monday. Burial will take place at the MN State Veteran Cemetery, Little Falls, MN at a later date. Service with Dignity provided by Foley Funeral Home.

Larry was born in New Rockford, ND to Arlene and Stephen Ballvitsch on October 11, 1946. Larry was united in marriage to Kathleen Zupke on Aug. 1, 1970 in Willmar, MN. They raised their children Rodney and Lori in the Foley area. Larry's life was marked by steadfast dedication both to his career and his family.

Larry’s professional journey was distinguished by a lifetime of civil service, beginning with his commitment to the National Guards in North Dakota and Minnesota. His career further extended into public safety, where he served diligently as a corrections officer with the St. Cloud Reformatory and later in his career with the Benton County Sheriff's Department.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Larry was a farmer at heart, embodying the values of hard work and connection to the land. He enjoyed many hobbies among these were golfing, fishing, hunting, and the simple pleasure of playing any card game, illustrating his love for both the outdoors and social pastime with family and friends.

Larry is survived by his beloved spouse, Kathy, to whom he was married for 55 wonderful years. Children; Rodney (Jo) Balvitsch and Lori (Clay) Horsager; grandchildren Cass (Caleb) Buck, Cole Balvitsch, Ruby and Hazel Horsager; great grandchildren, Marlena and Mackrill Buck; siblings Sandra Lies, Mike (Rita) Balvitsch, and Wayne Balvitsch, as well as many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Myron Balvitsch, brother-in-law Nolan Lies, and his godfather Leroy Larson.