September 21, 1944 – March 23, 2026

Via Foley Funeral Home Via Foley Funeral Home loading...

Marie Kampa, age 81 of St. Cloud, passed away suddenly on March 23, 2026 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, April 4, 2026 from 1:00 to 5:00 PM at Harvester Square, 539 East St. Germain Street, St. Cloud, MN 56304. There will be a prayer service at 3:00 PM. Burial will take place at a later date at St. Louis Catholic Cemetery in Foreston, MInnesota. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Marie Adelaide Kampa was born September 21, 1944 in Milaca, Minnesota to Henry and Adelaide (Scherer) Yetzer. She graduated from Milaca High School and married Roger Kampa on June 12, 1965 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Milaca. She worked for Stearns Manufacturing and served as group leader for over 35 years. Marie loved sewing and camping with Roger. After her retirement she enjoyed gardening, playing bingo and doing word finds. The most important thing to Marie was spending time with her children, her grandchildren and her great grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughters: Laurie Kampa, Waite Park; Tina Kampa, St. Cloud; Kimberly Kipka, Sauk Rapids; Amanda Kampa, St. Cloud and her grandchildren; Sasha Kampa, Taylor Kipka, Tanner Kipka, Cole (Ellie) Kampa; Bryce Kampa, great grandchildren. Amariana, Jevonte' Jr., Zaquari, former son-in-law, John Kipka, brother, Vernon, sister-in-law, Bernice Yetzer, and her beloved pets. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Roger and brothers and sister: Henry, Charles, George, Paul and Anna Jedlicka.