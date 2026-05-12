October 5, 1944 – May 11, 2026

Via Foley Funeral Home Via Foley Funeral Home loading...

Anthony Joseph Boyle was born October 5, 1944 in Graceville, Minnesota to Edward and Regina (Heck) Boyle. Tony served honorably in the US Army from 1965-1967. He married Patricia Sturdevant on August 7, 1971 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, in Princeton. He grew up in Graceville and moved to Princeton where he farmed for nearly 15 years and worked as a foreman for the Westman Silo Company. He also tended bar at the Princeton municipal liquor store. In 1986 the couple moved near Foreston where they farmed and raised dairy cattle. After retiring from dairy farming he drove for Shu-Tran Transportation. Tony was an active Boy Scout Leader and was instrumental in starting the Princeton Knights of Columbus Council. He enjoyed fishing, spending time on the lake, shooting sports, and liked attending auction sales, visiting with friends and enjoyed a cold beer. He was an active member of the American Dairy Association for over 37 years. He was a member of St. Louis Bertrand Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife, Pat, Foreston and children: Mark (Ellie), Foreston; Sarah (Cody) Dusbabek, Ogilvie; Mike, Foreston, daughter-in-law, Jeannie Boyle, Foley, grandchildren: Jon (Leah), Landon (Tina), Steven, Travis, Darren and Ben, great grandchildren, Claire and Calvin Boyle and one on the way. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters: Gene (Sue), of Hawley, Paul (Melody), Friendly, WI, Bernie (Barb) Oaks, ND, Helen (Steve) DeMarais, Sleepy Eye, Don, Racine, WI, Angie (Jim) Tulowetzke, Zimmerman as well as sister-in-laws; Linda Boyle, Racine, WI, Sharon Boyle, Morris, MN, Donna Kriesel, Zimmerman, Karol (Dan) Orton, Princeton and Linda (Terry) Carlson of Braham and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Joe Boyle, grandson, Lucas Boyle, brothers, John and George, sister, Johanna and a sister-in-law, Karen Warner.