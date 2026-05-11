December 5, 1937 - May 7, 2026

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Howard R. Johnson, age 88, of Sartell, passed away Thursday, May 7th, 2026 surrounded by his family at the St. Cloud Hospital. Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, May 16, 2026 at Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church, Foley. Visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:00 at the church on Saturday. Military honors will take place outside the church after the service at 12 noon. Burial will take place at Glendorado Lutheran Cemetery, Glendorado Township at 1:30 PM Saturday. Service with Dignity provided by Foley Funeral Home.

Howard Russell Johnson was born on December 5, 1937, in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Harriet and Roy Johnson. Howard and Jeanne Talberg were united in marriage on June 18, 1960 at Glendorado Lutheran Church. Howard led a life marked by dedication, hard work, and a deep love for his family and the outdoors.

A graduate of Foley High School in 1955, Howard’s early years were spent working on the farm and alongside his father at Johnson Implement. His strong work ethic and practical skills were evident throughout his life; he was known for his ability to fix almost anything and for always maintaining a clean, orderly environment. His commitment to hard work extended to his time with Bauerly Bros. in St. Cloud, where he contributed to road construction projects hauling heavy machinery.

Howard also answered the call of duty by joining the National Guard in the fall of 1955, serving honorably until the summer of 1957. This period exemplified his sense of responsibility and service.

Beyond his career, Howard was a man who cherished simple pleasures and moments shared with family. He enjoyed snowmobiling in his younger years, and his hobbies included deer hunting, fishing, and tending to his garden, where he cultivated flowers and vegetables. Those who knew him often appreciated his fondness for a good conversation.

Above all, Howard treasured the time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. These cherished relationships brought joy into his life and defined many of his happiest memories.

He is survived by his wife of Jeanne of 65 years of marriage; children Gary (Michelle) Johnson of Foley, Pamela (Darren Wilke) Rittenour of Milaca; grandchildren, Amanda (Jon) Terzini, Emily (Alex Meyran) Roehl, Ellie (Ryan Keske) Rittenour, Michaela (Dathan) Miller, Mackenzie (Mitchell) Rucks; great grandchildren, Kysen and Emma Miller, Waylon Rucks and Sienna Terzini; sister Linda Hoffman of Florida and many other nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister Janice Young; brother Richard Johnson and infant brother Gerald Johnson.