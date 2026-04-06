August 4, 1960 – April 2, 2026

Via Foley Funeral Home Via Foley Funeral Home loading...

Brian Zawacki, age 65 of Gilman passed away April 2, 2026 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Friday, April 10, 2026 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, Thursday, April 9th at the Foley Funeral Home and will continue from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the church on Friday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Brian John Zawacki was born August 4, 1960 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Henry and Delphine (Rudnitski) Zawacki. He graduated from Foley High School, class of 1978. Brian farmed most of his life near Gilman and worked at the Gilman Creamery for several years. He enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling and 4-wheeling. In his younger years he played softball and golfed. He was a member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church.

He is survived by his brother, Marvin of Foley and niece and nephews; Ben (Amanda), Clear Lake; Andrew (Jen), Oxford, MA.; Kati (Jed) Sachs, Foley and great nieces and nephews: Rodney, Lillian and Henry Sachs and Mya, Macy, Hunter and Hudson Zawacki. He was preceded by his parents, Henry and Delphine.