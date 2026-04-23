May 1, 1952 – April 20, 2026

Via Foley Funeral Home Via Foley Funeral Home loading...

Richard 'Rich' Smelter, age 73 of Foley passed away unexpectedly at his home on April 20, 2026. Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 PM, Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at St. John's Catholic Church in Foley. Rev. Virgil Helmin and Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will Con-celebrate and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 PM on Monday, April 27th at the Foley Funeral Home and will continue one hour prior to the Mass at St. John's Catholic Church on Tuesday. Parish Prayers will be at 5:00 PM followed by the Dulem Knights of Columbus Rosary at 7:30 PM at the funeral home on Monday evening. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Richard Andrew Smelter was born May 1, 1952 in St. Cloud, MN to Andrew G. & Agnes P. (Schendzielos) Smelter, the second of 10 children. He graduated in 1970 from Foley High School and attended St. Cloud Technical College. Rich was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart Coleen Corrigan on October 29, 1971 they celebrated 54 years together.

Rich was currently employed in part-time retirement at Goodin Company in St. Joe. Rich was an active member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm and a Duelm Knights of Columbus #12519 officer. Over the years, Rich enjoyed the outdoors tremendously by camping, fishing, deer hunting, mowing lawn, puttering in his shed and the ease of a good campfire. He loved his weekly cribbage league, doing puzzles and reading. Watching his daughters and grandkids do all they love gave him great pride and joy. Rich was an exceptional husband, supportive father, doting grandfather and a friend to all. He touched many lives and was a kind hearted man who sought to always see the good in others and help them whenever he could. His faith, friends and family were his valued assets. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Rich is survived by his wife Coleen; their three daughters and seven grandloves which include: Lea Marinac (Dan) and their children, Jonathan and Lauren of White Bear Lake; Andrea (Brent) Gilyard, and their children, Brennen, Emmett and Maura of Oak Park; Sheila (Jacob) Wagner and their children, Leo and Henry of Clear Lake as well as brothers and sisters: Kathleen M. Norstad of Waite Park, Sharon (Gregg) Mark of St. Cloud, Tom (Janice) of Sauk Rapids, Cecilia (Buck) Strait of Foley, Curt (Patricia) of Foley, Greg (Susan) of Maple Grove, Chuck (Lisa) San Antonio, TX, Jeanette (Steve) Struffert of Foley and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Rich was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Nanette February 18, 1973, his only son Nicholas Richard December 11, 1983, granddaughter Erin Marinac on February 10, 2006.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.