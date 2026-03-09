June 10, 1926 – March 6, 2026

Geraldine Helmin, age 99 of Foley, Minnesota passed away March 6, 2026 at her home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, March 11, 2026 at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church in Brennyville. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 11:00 AM at church on Wednesday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Geraldine Veronica Helmin was born June 10, 1926 in Alberta Township, Benton County, Minnesota to John and Veronica (Kantor) Gombos. She graduated from Foley High School at the age of 16. She married Edward J. Helmin and they later divorced. Geraldine farmed and raised her family and also worked for Milaca Mills for many years. Geraldine was an excellent seamstress and quilter and was fondly known as, Pajama Grandma, to her many grandchildren. She was an avid reader and gardener, prayed the Rosary daily and always kept up on current events. Geraldine was a member of the Christian Mothers, the St. Elizabeth's quilting group and was a lifelong member of St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church.

She is survived by her children: Harvey (Barb), Golden Valley; Tim (Deb), St. Cloud; Barb (Butch) Lenzen, Sartell; Kevin 'George' (Jan), Foley; Mary Jo (John) Hogan, Foley; Kathy (Bill) Christman, Foley; Chris (Glenn) Seppelt, Foley; Patty Kennedy, Delano; Lori (Tom) Kasner, Albany; Carol (Tom) Botz, St. Joseph and Lisa (Justin) Foss of Foley as well as 32 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Christine Flatten, Dorothy Moulzolf, Gerald Gombos, Pat Cielinski, and infant siblings; Marcella, Leona and Roger and 3 infant great grandchildren.