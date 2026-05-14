February 9, 1934 – May 12, 2026

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Ronald Scott age 92 of Foley, passed away May 12, 2026 at St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Monday, May 18, 2026 at St. John's Catholic Church in Foley. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate and burial with full military honors will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 to 7:00 PM, Sunday, May 17th at the Foley Funeral Home with parish prayers at 6:30 PM. Visitation will continue from 9:00 to 11:00 AM at the church on Monday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Ronald Leo Scott was born February 9, 1934 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to James and Adelia (Klaverkamp) Scott. He served honorably in the US Army from 1954-1956. He married Evangeline 'Mickey' Otto on July 17, 1957, at St. John's Catholic Church. The couple lived and raised their family in Foley all of their married lives. Ron worked for Franklin Manufacturing for over 40 years and also had done maintenance work for Coborn's Corporation for over 20 years. Together, Ron and Mickey owned and operated Ron and Mick's Sharpening Service for over 50 years. He was a jack-of-all trades and could fix most anything. Ron was an avid card player, enjoyed traveling to church pilgrimages, and going on cruises. He was a member of the Foley American Legion and St. John's Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife, Mickey of 68 years, Foley and their children: Russell, New London; Gregory (Jacki), Portland, OR; Douglas (Amy), Oak Park; LaDonna (Tod) Strange, Brainerd; Ronda (Eric) Allis, Easton; Monica (Tom) Tschumper, Foley; Wesley (Holly) Clear Lake; Brad (Tricia), Breezy Point; Gary (Sara), Foley, 22 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren with two on the way as well as brothers and sisters: Bill (Debbie), Rice; Theresa (John) Pick, Grand Rapids; Carol Vargason, Foley; Lucy (Bob) Lewandowski of AZ; Mary Landowski of Carlos and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sister: John, Jerome, James Jr., Patrick, Ramona Sakry and his special aunt, Leona Sechler.