February 15, 1937 – March 4, 2026

Via Foley Funeral Home Via Foley Funeral Home loading...

Ronald 'Ronnie' Rinkel, age 89 of Hillman, Minnesota passed away March 4, 2026 at the DVA Medical Center in St. Cloud. Mass of CHristian Burial will be 12:00 PM, Saturday, March 14, 2026 at St. Rita's Catholic Church in Hillman. Rev. Marvin Enneking will officiate and burial with full Military Honors by the Hillman American Legion, Post 602 will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, Friday, March 13th at St. Rita's Parish Hall and will continue from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Saturday at St. Rita's Catholic Church. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Ronald Norbert Rinkel was born February 15, 1937 in Melrose, Minnesota to George and Mercedes (Beumer) Rinkel. He attended country school and graduated from Milaca High School. After high school, he worked as a crew member on iron ore ships in Duluth. He also worked as a milk inspector and traveled throughout Minnesota. Ron served his country in the US Army from 1959-1961 as a dental assistant. After his discharge, he worked construction framing homes and commercial buildings throughout the Twin Cities and central Minnesota. He enjoyed dances at Gotvald's Corner where he met Mary Ann. The couple was married on August 3, 1963 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in St. Michael. After their marriage they lived in Minneapolis before purchasing a dairy farm near Hillman known as, R & R Farms where along with his oldest son and brothers family started Mudfest, LLC. Ron had a profound love for his community, leadership and politics. He was a Life Member of the Wojiak-Talberg American Legion, Post 602 where he served as past post commander and oversaw many military burial honors. From 1990-2015, Ron was appointed by five state Governors to serve on a citizens committee at Camp Ripley where he helped recruit and train operations for the Minnesota National Guard. He was actively involved with the Democratic Farm Labor Party; Blandin leadership program; Minnesota Beef Council, and the American Dairy Association. While serving as Morrison County Commissioner, Ron contributed to the planning and development of both the new prison and the courthouse in Little Falls. For five years he served as chairman for the Milaca School Board making sure teachers were treated fairly and oversaw the building of new infrastructure making sure country students had equal opportunity to participate in school events. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and visiting with his many friends.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann of Hillman and children: Ralph, Hillman; Gwen Rinkel, Milaca; Lloyd, Hillman; Janice (Matt) Blazey, West Chester, PA.; Mark (Chantel), Princeville, IL, 11 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren as well and sisters and brother, Joyce Keehr, Hillman; Ginny Thorn, Rush City; Gladys Thompson, Apple Valley and Carl of Hillman. He was preceded by his parents, sisters, Carole Ham, Marlys McDonald, brother, Vern and step-brothers; Jim Thorn, Lyle Keehr and Don Ham.