January 19, 1962 - February 7, 2026

Memorial services will be 5:30 PM on Tuesday February 17, 2026 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Saint Cloud for Margaret Acheson, 64, of Saint Cloud who died on February 7th. Rev Susie Putzke will officiate. Burial will be at a later date at the Saint Boniface Cemetery in Cold Spring. Visitation will be from 4-5:30 PM on Tuesday at the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Saint Cloud.

Margaret was born January 19, 1962 to David and Donna (Frager) Acheson in Burke, SD. As a child, a favorite memory was staying with her South Dakota grandparents and growing up with close friends in Flandreau, SD before moving to Cold Spring. She went to ROCORI High School in Cold Spring where she participated in marching band and was one of the choir accompanists, graduating in 1980. She then went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from Saint Cloud State University. Shortly after graduating she began her teaching career at St. Anthony elementary school in Saint Cloud, and later worked in the cosmetics department at Dayton’s.

Margaret married Brett Bruvold on August 30, 2007. While this marriage did end, Brett remained her life companion up until her death. Margaret liked the idea of gardening and each year purchased flowers for Brett to plant, water and weed. She enjoyed a wide range of music from classical to classic rock and even tolerated a little country. She loved to shop. Her TV was often tuned to the Shopping Channel. Above all else though, Margaret loved her family. Remaining active in the lives of her children and grandchildren was a priority.

She is survived by her mother Donna; her life partner, Brett Bruvold; her children, Jami (Nichole) Tjernagel, Mason Johannes, Myles (Lindsey Young) Johannes, all of Saint Cloud and Mariah (Curt) Spoden of Kimball; siblings, Rhoda (Duane) Paurus of Rice, Claudia Jean (Joel) Winter of Long Grove, IL and Jon (Shelly) Acheson of Cold Spring; 3 grandchildren and 5 nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father, David Acheson, grandparents Arthur & Opal Tullis and Ruth & Claude Acheson.