May 27, 1943 - March 5, 2026

Roger “Moose” Flint, age 82, passed away peacefully at his home, Watab Lake, on March 5, 2026. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John’s Abbey in Collegeville, MN, at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 10, 2026. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Monday, March 9, 2026, at the St. John’s Parish Center and will continue Tuesday from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at St. Agnes Cemetery, Roscoe.

Born in Richmond, Minnesota, to Gregor and Lucille (Hageman) Flint, Roger grew up surrounded by the lakes, fields, woods, and community that shaped his life. From a young age, he learned how to farm and garden at the sides of his grandfathers, who taught him to plow with horses, tell time by the sun, tend a garden, and understand the deep value of hard work. Those early days sparked a lifelong bond with the land.

When he wasn’t helping in the fields, Roger roamed Roscoe’s streets and ball fields with friends, fished with his dad and uncles, tended the garden with his mom, and knocked rocks down the road with his baseball bat on the walk to school. He was the only student in his elementary class—until he skipped ahead—embracing every challenge with quiet determination.

As a young teen, Roger hunted pheasants and rabbits with his dogs and worked his first job setting pins at the Roscoe bowling alley. Saving 9 dimes from every dollar he earned. He helped his dad and uncle care for cattle and traveled with them to the St. Paul stockyards, learning responsibility and grit with each trip.

At age 14, Roger enrolled in the University of Minnesota’s agricultural high school in Morris—a defining chapter in his life. Each year he left home in October and returned in April so he could be home for planting and harvesting. Resourceful and entrepreneurial, he gathered apples from the school orchard to bring home for caramel dipping, then returned to sell them, reinvesting profits into candy bars that funded his first car and hunting gear. Graduating from the University of Minnesota at just 16 was one of his proudest accomplishments.

Playing baseball was something Roger enjoyed through his youth and early adulthood. He played for Roscoe and later in softball leagues, forming lifelong friendships along the way. His love for the game lived on through his boys and grandsons, who proudly followed in his footsteps.

Roger married Joanne (Weis) Flint, on May 30, 1966, at St. Agnes Church in Roscoe. Together they built their life and raised their family at their home on Watab Lake—a place filled with memories, laughter, and the joy of watching their children and grandchildren grow.

He worked for over 40 years at Frigidaire, where he served as an IAM Union leader, earning the respect of co-workers and friends alike. In his semi retirement, he embraced organic farming, a passion he often said he wished he’d started a decade sooner. He excelled at it—growing strong crops, tending the land with care, and teaching his grandchildren the values of hard work and tradition. Returning to the farm on his old stomping grounds was one of the great joys of his life.

Roger was most at home outdoors. He hunted deer and grouse “up north,” chased pheasants and ducks throughout Stearns County, and fished year round—trolling in summer, spearing northerns in winter, and always finding the big blues. His love for the meadow and the land ran deep, and he passed that respect on to his children and grandchildren. Whether hunting in Canada, snowmobiling in the northern woods, or walking the fields & meadows of central Minnesota, he taught that nature was meant to be enjoyed, not abused. And of course, he always carried snacks to share.

Family always came first for Roger. He traveled across the state and country to cheer on his kids and grandkids in their activities, making sure they always felt supported. He was endlessly proud of each one of them.

Roger “Moose” Flint was a loyal friend, a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, and a legend in Roscoe—his nickname spoken with affection and pride. His life was shaped by love, hard work, integrity, and the joy of shared experiences. His legacy lives on in the fields, forests, ballparks, and family traditions.

He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Joanne; children Sandy (Steve) Rasmussen, Scott (Casey), and Tim (Laurie); eight grandchildren; one great grandson; his brother, Allen; and his sister, Dianne.

Roger “Moose” Flint may be gone, but his story—and the lessons he lived by—will be carried forward by those who loved him most.

A special thank you to the hospice care team, especially Deb and Joe. Their compassion made the end of life peaceful.