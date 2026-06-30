December 10, 1941 - June28, 2026

Via Foley Funeral Home Via Foley Funeral Home

Patrica A. Chapman, age 84 of Foley, passed away St. Cloud Hospital Sunday, June 28, 2026. Mass of Christian Burial will take place Thursday, July 2, 2026 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Gilman. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 PM Wednesday, July 1, 2026 at the Foley Funeral Home and 1 hour prior to mass on Thursday. Parish prayers will take place Wednesday evening at 4:30 PM. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by Foley Funeral Home.

Pat was born December 10th, 1941 to Albert and Veronica (Bauer) Piotrowski at St. Cloud Hospital. She graduated from Foley High School in 1960 and then attended vocational school for bookkeeping. She then worked at Fingerhut from 1961 to 1968.

She met Robert (Gary) Chapman at Parkway (now Mr. Jim’s) in 1965. They were married on May 7th, 1966 at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and have three children. They moved to a farm in Foley, MN where they raised pigs, beef cattle, chickens and had a huge garden. In 1983 they bought an auto repair shop in Milaca, MN. Pat worked alongside her husband doing the bookkeeping, pumping gas and greeting customers until her retirement, January 1st, 2008.

Pat enjoyed camping, cards, sports, and gardening. Her most cherished moments came when spending time with her family.

Pat is survived by her husband Robert (Gary) Chapman; Children Troy (Tina) Chapman, Michelle (George) Czech, Eric (Christy) Chapman Grandchildren Krysten Chapman, Emily (Miles) Propst, Jeremy Chapman, Kyle Czech, Nicholas (Kailey) Czech, Evan Chapman, Grant Chapman; Great Grandchildren Maddie Propst, Dean Propst, Adeline Czech & Maverick Czech: Siblings William (Bev) Piotrowski, Judy (Darield) Moser, Arthur (Addie) Piotrowski, Carter (Cheryl) Piotrowski.

She was preceded in death by her parents Albert and Veronica (Bauer) Piotrow