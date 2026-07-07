June 10, 1957 - July 2, 2026

Via Foley Funeral Home Via Foley Funeral Home

Andrea Lynn Paulson, 69, of St. Cloud, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2026, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta.

Andrea was born on June 10, 1957, to Carl F. and Carole A. Bartle in Amityville, New York. In 1962 during early childhood, her family moved to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, where her father worked with the FAA.

In 1966, her family moved to the Seattle area and eventually settled in Lynnwood, Washington upon her father taking a job at Boeing. As a teenager, she was a Girl Scout and earned the Cadette First Class Award. She was a patrol leader and led her troop hiking and camping through parts of the North Cascades. She also hiked and camped in the Olympic Mountain range. During Meadowdale High School years, she enjoyed football games, wrestling matches, and family hockey events. Andrea was a talented skier and thoroughly enjoyed ski trips to the Cascade Mountains. She discovered her love for singing in the concert choir and continued singing all her life.

After graduation, Andrea visited her best friend in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. While enjoying her visit, she met the love of her life, Steve, who was serving in the US Navy at CINCPACFLT Headquarters, Pearl Harbor Naval Base. Her two-week trip was extended into a 3-month stay where they fell in love. When Andrea had to return home to Washington, they continued to write and call until they were wed on February 27, 1976, in Edmonds, Washington. They spent the first months of their marriage in Waipahu, Hawaii as Steve completed his naval service. Subsequently, they moved to Foley, Minnesota where they put down roots and created a beautiful life together. There, they raised three amazing children: Scott, Laura, and Eric.

In the Spring of 1986, Andrea attended a Lowell Lundstrom Crusade where she gave her heart to Jesus and inspired Steve to rededicate his life to the Lord. They began attending Estes Brook Evangelical Free Church, became members and served faithfully for 30 years.

Andrea cared deeply for others throughout her life. She ran an in-home daycare for several years and later worked as an Administrative Assistant at Foley Horizon Home Health for 20 years. She shared her beautiful voice with others through worship team ministry and community choirs. She was artistic and liked to sketch and make charcoal drawings. She enjoyed watching Turner Classic Movies as well as cowboy westerns. She could cook delicious meals without following a recipe, but her favorite foods were lobster and Chinese takeout. Andrea had a wonderful sense of style and was well known for her love and quantity of purses, jewelry, and having her nails done.

Andrea is remembered by her beloved husband, Steve; her children, Scott (Angela) Paulson and their children, Jaelyn and Xander, of Sartell; Laura (Jeremiah) Brown and their children, Ethan and Oliver, of Litchfield; Eric (Angie) Paulson and their children, Owen and Emmitt, of Royalton; brother, Carl “Skip” (Barbara) Bartle Jr. of Everett, Washington; sister, Lisa (Jay) Laush of Lynnwood, Washington; sister-in-law, Barbara Paulson of Foley; sister-in-law, Kathy (Harry) of Becker; brother-in-law Terry (Missy) Paulson of Milaca; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl F. and Carole A. Bartle, her sister, Paula Fowler, and brother-in-law, Stanley Paulson.

Visitation will be held at Joy Christian Center, 770 21st Ave NE, St. Cloud, on Monday, July 20, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Pastor John Jose will officiate. Interment will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery at Camp Ripley. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to Quiet Oaks Hospice House for the loving care and support provided.

In memory of Andrea, memorial gifts may be designated to Family Ministries to help invest in children, students, and families at Joy Christian Center. Gifts may also be given at https://greatjoy.churchcenter.com/giving