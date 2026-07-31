January 5, 1953 - July 29, 2026

Via Foley Funeral Home Via Foley Funeral Home

Rodney Stay, age 73 of Foley, passed away unexpectedly at his home on July 29, 2026. Private Family Burial will take place on Wednesday, August 5th at St. John's Catholic Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at the Foley Funeral Home with a prayer service at 5:00 PM. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Rodney Mark Stay was born January 5, 1953 in Princeton, Minnesota to Wayne and Leona (Scherbing) Stay. He graduated from Foley High School, class of 1971 and married Julie Teff on August 25, 1973 at St. John's Catholic Church in Foley. Rodney farmed all of his life in Maywood Township and worked for many years at Federal Cartridge. He also managed the VFW in Princeton for several years. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, fishing and farming. Mostly, Rodney enjoyed watching his grandchildren play baseball and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Julie of Foley and children: Christopher (Noel), Foley; Theresa (Dave) Kirscht, St. Francis; Mathew, Foley; Marsha (Noel) Kampa, Andover; Jonathan (Brenda), Foley and Michelle (Joel) Hoyt of Foley as well as 16 grandchildren, 3 brothers and 2 sister.

He was preceded in death by his parents.