November 2, 1950 - July 22, 2026

Via Foley Funeral Home Via Foley Funeral Home

Janette “Jan” (Kavanagh) Kaproth, a beloved wife, mother, Nana, friend, and steadfast member of the Foley community, passed away on July 22nd, 2026, surrounded by the love she spent a lifetime giving to others.

Jan was born on November 2, 1950, in Murdock, Minnesota, to William "Bill" Kavanagh and Viola (Byrne) Kavanagh. Just two months after her birth, her mother passed away and Jan was lovingly raised by her father and her grandmother, Bridget (O'Malley) Kavanagh, but Jan often said she was never without family. Her many aunts, uncles, and close cousins stepped in to help raise her, and she considered many of those cousins to be siblings.

Jan graduated from Murdock High School in 1968, where she was proudly crowned Homecoming Queen. After graduation, she moved to Minneapolis to begin her career and it was there that she met the love of her life, Joe Kaproth. The two were married on October 3, 1970, beginning a partnership that would span nearly 56 years. They settled in Foley, Minnesota, where they set the foundation for their family. Jan devoted herself to raising their children, Jeff and Jill, creating a home that was warm, welcoming, and always full of love.

For 33 years, she worked as the secretary in the guidance office at Foley High School. Perhaps one of Jan's most enduring gifts to generations of Foley graduates was one that many never realized required countless hours of love and dedication. Rather than allowing names to be machine printed on diplomas and certificates, Jan insisted on taking every one of them home, where she carefully hand-lettered each student's name in beautiful calligraphy. To her, every student deserved something personal and to feel special on the most important days of their lives.

Joe and Jan shared a love of adventure that carried their family across every continental state, and after their children were grown, Joe and Jan discovered a shared love of cruising. Whenever Joe found an itinerary that caught his eye, Jan was ready to pack her suitcase, no questions asked. Together they explored countless countries, experienced new cultures, made memories, and built friendships with people from around the world.

Of all the roles Jan filled throughout her life, none brought her greater joy than becoming "Nana." With the arrival of Wyatt, Ruby, Nora, and Marshall, she discovered an even deeper capacity for love. She built a unique and special bond with each grandchild, delighting in every opportunity to babysit, attend activities, celebrate milestones, or simply spend time together.

Jan's life was a beautiful example of selfless love. She never sought recognition for the countless things she did for others because serving people simply came naturally to her. Whether through a handwritten diploma, a homemade meal, an open door, or a listening ear, she quietly made the world around her better.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Joe Kaproth; her son, Jeff (Jean) Kaproth of Becker and their sons, Wyatt and Marshall; her daughter, Jill (Tyler) Engquist of Andover and their daughters Ruby and Nora; her cousins, who were like siblings; and countless friends who became family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William "Bill" Kavanagh and Viola (Byrne) Kavanagh; her beloved grandmother, Bridget (O'Malley) Kavanagh; Mother-In-Law Dolores (Hatten) Kaproth; and her cousin, Karen Kavanagh, whom Jan lovingly considered a sister.