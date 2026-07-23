October 5, 1931 - July 21, 2026

Via Foley Funeral Home Via Foley Funeral Home

Leon Moeller, age 94 of Foley, passed away July 21, 2026 at the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in St. Cloud. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 25, 2026 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm. Rev. Joseph Backowski will officiate and burial with full military honors will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 11:00 AM at the church on Saturday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Leon Alvin Moeller was born October 5, 1931 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Alphonse and Edna (Schmidt) Moeller. He served his country honorably in the US Army. He married Dolores 'Whoopee' Kuhn in December of 1952 in Georgia and she preceded him in death. He later married Rita Vizenor-Rau on August 26, 1988 at St. Lawrence Church. Leon lived and farmed in Glendorado Township, Benton County all his life. He also worked as a machinist for Dzuriks for 30 years and Franklin Manufacturing for over 10 years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, playing cards and dice. His favorite color was red. Leon had a great sense of humor and liked visiting with friends and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of the Foley Legion and the East Side VFW, St. Cloud as well as being a life member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church and the Duelm Knights of Columbus. The family would like to thank Centra Care Hospice and the VA Medical Center staff for all their care and compassion shown to Leon.

He is survived by his wife, Rita, Foley; sons and daughter: David 'Moe' (Bonnie), Clear Lake; Gail Thorsbakken, Milaca; Mike (Becky), Foley; Jack (Stacie) Rau, Rice; Brad (Jaime) Rau, Sauk Rapids, sister, Dolores Latzka, Clearwater, 13 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, sons, Curtis, Randy Rau, Doug Rau, brothers and sister; Maynard, Bert, Joe and Juanita Moeller.