December 12, 1970 - June 16, 2026

Via Foley Funeral Home Via Foley Funeral Home

Kristle Quinn, age 55 of Oak Park, Minnesota passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2026 at her home surrounded by her family. Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM, Friday, June 26, 2026 at Word of Life Church, 6888 Hwy-95, Princeton, MN. Pastor Vern Peltz will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, Thursday, June 25, 2026 at the Foley Funeral Home and will continue from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the church on Friday. Burial was at Ronneby Riverside Cemetery, Benton County, Minnesota. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Kristle Marie Quinn was born December 12, 1970 in Coon Rapids, Minnesota to Charles and Ruby (Burnham) Arends. Her three older brothers, Larry, Kevin, and David welcomed her with joy. She met Matthew Quinn in 1988, later to become her devoted husband. She graduated from Coon Rapids High School in 1989. In 1994 Kristle earned a Bachelor’s of Science in Business from the University of Minnesota’s Humphrey Institute Carlson School of Management. Matthew and Kristle were married March 19, 1994. In their 32 years of marriage, they welcomed four children: Madeline Marie, Nathan Michael Lee, Evan Matthew, and Caitlyn Meredith. She devoted the last 26 years of her life to raising and homeschooling her children. Her family was her passion. She enjoyed reading aloud, going on field trips, and teaching history. She dearly loved her three grandchildren who brought her abundant joy. Kristle was full of grace, patience, and was a wonderful hostess who enjoyed welcoming guests into her home. She loved tending her beautiful flower gardens, nurturing and watching wild birds, and curating a peaceful home and farm.

Kristle was actively involved in her church and was passionate about seeing the church addition completed. She especially enjoyed spending time serving children on many Sunday’s whether through teaching them directly about the love of Jesus or making a snack for them to enjoy. Many nights she would stay up reading the Bible, worshiping and seeking Holy Spirit’s revelations and direction. She believed in the power of prayer, the baptism of the Holy Spirit, and prayed daily for protection and healing of those around her, for revival in the church, and the salvation of her family. Kristle pursued her relationship with Jesus daily. She taught and guided her children in the importance and depth of a relationship with Jesus every day through her example. Her faith shaped her marriage, family, and life. It was her strength on long days as she served the Lord through caring for others. She was passionate about seeing people physically healed and freed from generational trauma. She looked forward every year to her favorite family vacation at Voyageurs National Park to camp on an island, swim, fish, water ski, and watch the sunsets.

She is survived by her husband and their four children, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, three grandchildren, her brothers and their wives, her mother and father-in-law, sixteen nieces and nephews, and countless friends and family. She is proceeded in death by her parents, and un-born child (2005), grandparents, and two nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Word Of Life building fund.