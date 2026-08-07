Violet Moeller-David, 88, Foley

November 8, 1937 - August 4, 2026

Via Foley Funeral Home Via Foley Funeral Home

Violet Moeller-David, age 88 of Foley, passed away August 4, 2026 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm. Rev. Robert Harren will officiate and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:00 AM at the church on Tuesday. Christian Mothers will pray the Rosary at 10:15 AM at the church. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Violet Moeller-David was born November 8, 1937 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Lawrence and Florence (Wakeman) Miller. She lived in Minneapolis until the age of 6 and then moved to St. Cloud and eventually to Palmer where her father built a cabin on Briggs Lake. Violet attended school in Clear Lake and also Minneapolis Business College. She later attended beauty school and worked at a beauty shop. She worked as hair dresser, a CNA at the Foley Nursing Home and a bar tender in various places, most notably the Foley American Legion. Violet married Joe Moeller in 1958 and they later divorced and she moved to Becker. She married Ervin David on September 22, 2001 and were married for 19 years and lived on the David Century Farm. Violet was a Life Member of the Foley American Legion Auxiliary and sold poppys for years. She was also a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church and the Christian Mothers.

She is survived by her son, Donnie, stepdaughter, Betty David and 3 grandchildren; Jill, Josh and Chad and a great grandchild, Gavin as well as sisters, Celia Marquette, Maple Lake and Ruth Pappenfus of Royalton and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Ervin David, step children, Barney in 2003 and Michelle in 2020 and sister, Delia and a brother, Chuck.