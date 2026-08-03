November 30, 1942 - July 31, 2026

Via Foley Funeral Home Via Foley Funeral Home

Marjorie Gadacz, age 83 of Hillman passed away July 31, 2026 at The Gardens at Foley Nursing Center. Grave Side Services will be 2:00 PM, Monday, August 3, 2026 at North Benton Cemetery, rural Benton County. Chaplin Ann Swenson will officiate. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Marjorie Helen Gadacz was born November 30, 1942 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Walter and Frances (Kieke) Winkelman. She married Marcel Gadacz on October 14, 1961 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in St. Cloud. The couple lived and farmed most of their life in Lakin Township, Morrison County. Marjorie worked at Designer Wood, Fingerhut and Willmar Poultry. Marjorie enjoyed embroidery work, playing 500, bingo and doing word find puzzles.

She is survived by her children: Susanne Knott, St. Cloud; Mary (Dave) Utz, Foley; Iris Gadacz, Florence, South Carolina and Mark (Bonnie) of Hillman as well as 6 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Marcel, son, Darrel and her brothers and sisters. The family would like to thank the staff at The Gardens at Foley and Moments Hospice for all their care and compassion.