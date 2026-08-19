October 27, 1951 - August 13, 2026

Via Foley Funeral Home Via Foley Funeral Home

Tom Neyssen, age 74 passed away on August 13, 2026, at the Garden of Foley. A Gathering will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday August 29, 2026, at the Neyssen Family Farm.

Thomas Harold Neyssen was born October 27, 1951, to Harold & Joan (Sweeter) Neyssen. He was the first of 3 children and lived in Foley on the Family Farm all of his life. Tom farmed with his Dad who had dairy cows. Tom’s passion was beef cattle. In his later years he took over the farm raising beef cattle and crops. The farm was always the place to be from early on, for horseback riding to motorcycles to fast cars. Tom’s last purchase was a 79 Chevrolet truck he named “Tommy’s Magic” which he still had. The neighborhood boys would always be there and what his brother, Greg, or Uncle Lyle didn’t think of to do the neighborhood boys did. In later years the Milkroom became the Hot Spot. Tom was never to busy to stop and “Have a Quick One” with whoever happened to stop by. Tom didn’t leave the farm but he didn’t have to, everyone came there on Friday & Saturday nights. The Milkroom was busier than a Saturday night in Dodge City, filled with stories, laughter, good times & lots of memories. Tom was always there to lend a helping hand and of course tell you how it should be done! So please join us for a “Quick One” to celebrate Tom.

He is survived by his sister, Rita, brother Greg (Mary), 4 nieces & nephew: Travis (Jamie) Neyssen, Jodi Rauschendorfer, Molly Neyssen, Megan (Kyle) Hansen; great nieces: Brooke (josh), Blake, Dani, Gabby, Maddie, Lola, Stella & Leo, great-great nieces McKinley & Charlie. He was preceded in death by his parents.