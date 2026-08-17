February 27, 1956 - August 13, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

LaVonne Ellen (Evjen) Kretzmann, of Princeton, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2026, at 6:30pm, following a long, difficult, and courageous battle with cancer. She was 70 years old.

LaVonne was born on February 27, 1956, in Triumph, Minnesota (now known as Trimont), to Cameron and Faye (Whitehead) Evjen. She grew up on her parents' farm in rural Sherburn, Minnesota, where she developed a lifelong love for the country, animals especially horses, and the simple joys of rural life. She graduated from Sherburn High School in 1974 and went on to attend Mankato State University, graduating magna cum laude with a double bachelor's degree in Music and English Education.

LaVonne began her career as a teacher, teaching for one year in Maynard, three years in Welcome, and two years in Waterville. On September 1, 1984, LaVonne married Alan Kretzmann, and moved to Crystal, Minnesota. Following her years teaching, she worked at Pickwick Books and later B. Dalton Booksellers. Together they built a life centered on family and the many interests they shared. In 1987 LaVonne took a break from working after giving birth to her only daughter, Jennifer. In 1991, they moved to Princeton, Minnesota, where they established their home and hobby farm and enjoyed the space and freedom of country living.

After her daughter was three years old, LaVonne continued working in a variety of positions, including Marshalls in Crystal, Pamida in Cambridge, and Plastic Products in Princeton, while devoting much of her time and energy to her family.

LaVonne was a woman of many talents and interests. She eventually began her own crafting business, initially creating crocheted goods, cloth-top towels, and a wide variety of handmade items for infants, including bibs, carrier covers, blankets, and other special creations. She took great pride in making things by hand and enjoyed the opportunity to share her creativity with others. Alongside her crafting business, she was also an Usborne Books consultant. During the COVID-19 pandemic, LaVonne began to semi-retire, though she remained active in the things she enjoyed.

One of LaVonne's greatest joys was her love of horses. She especially treasured her horse, King, of whom she was tremendously proud. She rode and showed King in multiple horse shows, bringing home various trophies and many wonderful memories. Her love for horses was more than a hobby; it was a meaningful part of her life and one of the things that brought her great happiness.

LaVonne is survived by her husband, Alan; her daughter, Jennifer (Rev. Mark) Langton of Elbow Lake, MN; her brother, Melvin (Bonni) Evjen of Wells, MN; her sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Marcia (Susan Agee) Finger of Madison, WI, Cynthia Schuett of Clarksville, TN, Sharon (John Oates) Peterson of Menasha, WI, and David (Michelle) Kretzmann of Omro, WI; and her nieces and nephews, Cam Evjen, Ammie (Chris) Musser, Tori (Eddie Thiele) Evjen, Dani (Shawn) Klose, Jared (Emily) Finger, Dan (Toni) Martin, Rev. Jim (Amanda) Martin, Gabriela (Jake Knottnerus) Peterson, Brian Peterson, Ernie (Erica) Kretzmann, and Theo Kretzmann. She will also be remembered and deeply missed by extended family and friends whose lives she touched throughout the years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Cameron and Faye Evjen; her brother-in-law, Ken Schuett; and her beloved friend, Lois Walkowaik.

LaVonne will be remembered for her creativity, her love of animals and the outdoors, her dedication to her family, and the many things she made and shared with those around her. From her years teaching and working to the countless hours spent crafting, riding horses, and caring for her family, she lived a life marked by many interests and accomplishments. Above all, she will be remembered as a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend.

Funeral Service:

August 20, 2026, at 11:00am

Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

205 S Rum River Dr.

Princeton, MN

Visitation:

August 20, 2026, from 10:00am to 11:00am

Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

205 S Rum River Dr.

Princeton, MN

Interment:

Berry Community Cemetery

10917 325th Ave. NW

Princeton, MN

Following the interment, there will be a light lunch at Bethany Lutheran Church, 801 S 6th St. Princeton, MN.