February 7, 1962 - July 21, 2026

Via Foley Funeral Home Via Foley Funeral Home

Monty Kampa, age 64 of Sauk Rapids, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2026 surrounded by his family at the St. Cloud Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM, Monday, July 27, 2026 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, Sunday, July 26th at the Foley Funeral Home with Parish Prayers at 4:00 PM and will continue from 9:00 to 10:00 AM at the church on Monday. Service with dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Monty Leland Kampa was born February 7, 1962 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Leland and Donna (Chmielewski) Kampa. He graduated from Foley High School, class of 1980 and continued his education at St. Cloud Technical College where he earned a degree as an electrician. He dedicated many years to the Foley Lumber Company, and afterward, he built a career as an electrician and handyman, touching countless lives with his skills and dedication. He married Marlys Chmielewski on July 16, 1983 at Saint Lawrence Church in Duelm and they had four children. She preceded him in death. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and hunting and playing softball. He was also an avid bowler and enjoyed watching his grandkids play sports. Monty was a life member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church, the Duelm Knights of Columbus and was active in the Foley Athletic Booster Club.

He is survived by his son, Josh (Nicole), Foley, and daughters, Katie (Dustin) Lahr, Foley; Kristin Kampa (Alex Brevig), St. Cloud; Kayla (Nevyl) Winkelman, Little Falls; brothers, Mark of Duelm and Mike (Paula) of Rice; his significant other, Liz Brylski, St. Cloud; six grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Donna and sister, Mary Gondeck. The family wishes to thank everyone for their prayers and compassion at this difficult time.