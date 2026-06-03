December 7, 1938 – May 23, 2026

Via Foley Funeral Home Via Foley Funeral Home loading...

Sandra Ouellette, age 87 of Foley passed away May 23, 2026 at Quiet Oaks Hospice, St. Cloud Hospital.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.

Sandra was born December 7, 1938 in Escanaba, Michigan to Clifford and Lucille (Olson) Buckmaster. She lived in Foley for several years.

She is survived by her son, Mark (Amy) Ouellette, Bloomington and her grandchildren, Samantha and Sydney and a sister, Sharyn (David) Hansen of Michigan.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Larry and a daughter, Martha.