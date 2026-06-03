March 13, 1942 – June 1, 2026

Via Foley Funeral Home Via Foley Funeral Home loading...

Carolyn Heintze, age 84, of Foley, passed away on June 1, 2026, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2026, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, rural Sauk Rapids. Rev. Dr. Timothy Rehwaldt will officiate, and burial will take place in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, at the Foley Funeral Home and will continue from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the church on Thursday. Service with Dignity provided by Foley Funeral Home.

Carolyn Irma Heintze was born on March 13, 1942, in Albany to Ervin and Erma (Kelm) Hodel. She married Edward Heintze on August 27, 1960, at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Together, they raised their family and spent their entire married life in Foley. Carolyn worked at Erv and Erma’s Cafe in Foley and later worked at the Foley Nursing Center for 25 years.

Family was at the center of Carolyn’s life. She treasured time spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and found great joy in gathering everyone together. Her home was always a welcoming place, and she was happiest when surrounded by those she loved.

Carolyn loved fishing, camping, feeding and watching birds, and tending her flowers. She was an active volunteer with Foley Area CARE, the Cross Center, and Meals on Wheels. She also enjoyed shopping, especially for thrift-store treasures and antiques. Whether searching for a special find, enjoying the outdoors, or spending time with family and friends, Carolyn appreciated life’s simple pleasures. She was a devoted member of St. John’s Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her husband, Edward, of Sauk Rapids; her children, Kristine Heintze (Mike Wagner) of Royalton, Sandra Heintze (Corey Tretter) of Pierz, Brenda (Kurt) Simonsmeier of Foley, Kathy (Harlan) Eckholm of Sauk Rapids, Susan (Mitchel) Janorschke of Foley, Michael (Stephanie) Heintze of Foley, and Manda (Philip) Olson of Edina; 18 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; her sister, Debbie (Greg) Carter of Arizona; sisters-in-law, Diane Hodel of Foley and Pearl Dohrmann of St. Cloud; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Donnie and Duane Hodel; and her sisters, Joan Gruenke and Donna Hodel.