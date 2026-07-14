March 26, 1927 – July 9, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Lorraine C. (Lieser) Mohs, age 99 of St. Cloud, will be at 11 AM on Friday, July 24 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN. Lorraine died on Thursday, July 9, 2026, at her home of over 70 years, in St. Cloud, of natural causes. The Rev. Derek Wiechmann will officiate. Entombment will be in the Assumption Mausoleum.

Friends may call between 4-7 PM on Thursday, July 23 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. St. Anthony’s Parish Prayers will be held at 7 PM with a time of sharing to follow. Visitation will continue after 10 a.m. on Friday at the church.

Lorraine was born on March 26, 1927, to Leonard and Anna (Moser) Lieser. She attended country school in Spring Hill and St Cloud Business College. Lorraine married Robert J. Mohs on August 20,1947 at St Augustine’s Catholic Church in St Cloud. She was a wonderful homemaker all her life. Lorraine was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, St Anthony Christian Women, and Holy Spirit Christian Women.

Lorraine was an ardent proponent for the Right to Life, extremely devoted to the Catholic faith, and an exceptional cook! She enjoyed playing cribbage, 500, and tending to her garden. She was always quick with a clever retort and feverously proud of her German heritage.

She is survived by her children: Mary (Valerie) Levilain of Tulsa, OK, Margaret (Gabriel) Brennan of Helena, MT, Clare Mohs of Portland, ME, Thomas of St Cloud, Edward (Patty) of Stafford, VA, Jane Anderson of St. Cloud, Ann Mohs of St. Cloud, John (Susan) of Wimauma, FL, Jennifer Roberts of St. Cloud, Michael (Dawn) of Plymouth; siblings; Jerome Lieser of Paynesville, Florence Zirbes of Brooklyn Center, George (Rebecca) Lieser of Ham Lake, 27 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; also many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert, her parents, three sons James, John & William, two daughters Francine and Laurie; brothers, Alcuin, Clarence, Celestine, John and Lawrence; sisters, Viola, Luella, Evelyn, Roselyn and Rita.

Memorials are preferred to the Poor Clares Monastery.