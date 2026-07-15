October 26, 1935 - July 15, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Mervin F. Cihlar, age 90, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2026 at his home. Reverend Timothy Baltes will officiate. Burial of the urn will be in the St. Francis Xavier Parish Cemetery in Sartell. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

Mervin was born October 26, 1935 to Frank and Mathilda (Kalina) Cihlar in Alexandria, Minnesota. He was raised on the family farm in Lake Mary Township and was baptized and confirmed at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church. He spent the first eight years of school in a one room, Maple Lake Country School. He eventually graduated from Alexandria High School in 1953. He was united in marriage to Norma Jean Larson on June 17, 1957 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alexandria. To this union four children were born, Mark, Michelle, Michael and Melissa. Mervin started his 43 year career with JC Penney in 1953 at their downtown location in Alexandria. He trained in four stores and was store manager for six stores. He truly enjoyed his work, right up to his retirement in 1996. He always said, “I just want to be there every day.”

Mervin was involved and volunteered in each of the communities that he lived in. He was very involved in his church, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell where he served as an usher, parish council member, and on the cemetery council. He also served on the Diocesan Council, was a member of the Knights of Columbus and was a member of the Rotary in each of the communities he lived in.

In his free time, Mervin enjoyed spending time at the family cabin on Lake Moses, wintering in Destin, FL for over 15 years, and working on his yard (he always tried to have the best looking yard on the block).

He is survived by his children, Mark (Shannon), Michelle (Rob) Blackshaw and Melissa (Marvin) Beutz; 12 grandchildren and four great grandchildren; sister, Lorraine (Gary) Goebel; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Norma Jean; son, Michael; and his sister, Lucille (Wendell) Arndt.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.