April 8, 1956 – July 11, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home

Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Wanda Jo Bovy, age 70, of St. Cloud. Wanda Jo passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2026, at the CentraCare Hospital in St. Cloud. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Wednesday. Entombment will take place in the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Wanda Jo was born on April 8, 1956, in St. Cloud to Urban and Bernice (Bellmont) Bovy. She spent her entire lifetime in St. Cloud. She was active with the Opportunity Training Center until it closed. She then moved over to WACOSA where she worked over years.

Wanda Jo enjoyed watching PBS concerts, especially John Denver and Kenny Rogers. She also enjoyed watching Animal Planet, Sci Fi and Harry Potter movies. But perhaps her greatest passion was fishing and bowling. She would eagerly enjoy celebrating her birthdays at the casino, playing slots and bingo, and often times won.

Wanda Jo is survived by her brothers Everett (Cheryl) of Rice and Dale of Sauk Rapids and her sister LouAnn (Ron Olson) of Omaha, NE as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

Wanda Jo is preceded in death by her parents and brother Gary.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials go to WACOSA or Minnesota Special Olympics.