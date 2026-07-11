August 8, 1980 - July 9, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home

Memorial services honoring Nick Blommer, 45, of St. Cloud, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2026, at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Nick passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2026, at the St. Cloud Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Deacon Steven Yanish will preside over the service.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday and one hour prior to services on Friday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Nick was born on August 8, 1980 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Herb and Kathy (Leader) Blommer. He attended Apollo High School and Rasmussen Business School. Nick was working as a Project Estimator for Ferguson Enterprises. He celebrated his 25th work anniversary with Ferguson this year.

He loved being a papa to his grandchildren, hunting, fishing, sports, Harley‑Davidson, and most of all, time spent with his family. As a devoted Minnesota Vikings fan, guests are encouraged to show their Vikings pride on Thursday.

He is survived by his children, Tenaya Fuches (Matt Burnett), Tate Fuches-Blommer (Kaylie Loehrer), and Kiara Blommer; his grandchildren, A’laysia F., A’mirrah J., A’mayah B., and Tahir B.; his parents, Herb and Kathy Blommer; his God-Mother Ellie Strack and his sister, Christine Blommer and her husband, Glen Gertken. His nephews and niece, Sebastian, Alex, Gabe and Trinity. Along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Nick was preceded in death by his grandparents Norbert and Clara (Strack) Blommer and Donald and Helen (Palmer) Leader.

We will miss him as a son, a brother, a father, a papa and an uncle. He loved deeply and lived fully, and the imprint he leaves on our family is one of warmth, laughter, and unwavering devotion. His memory will continue to guide us, comfort us, and remind us of the love he gave so freely.