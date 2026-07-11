April 19, 1933 - July 8, 2026

Daniel Funeral Home Daniel Funeral Home

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2026 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta for Zella M. Koenig, age 93, of Clearwater, who passed away, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, July 8, 2026 at Vitality Living in Kimball. Reverend Erik Lundgren will officiate. Entombment will be in the St. Mary Help of Christians Parish Mausoleum in St. Augusta.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2026 and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday all at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta.

Zella was born on April 19, 1933 to Louis and Sophia (Eilers) Gohman in rural Clear Lake, Minnesota. Around 1940, their family moved to a farm near Becker. She grew up in the Becker area and graduated from Becker High School in 1951. After high school, she worked as a telephone operator in Elk River for 11 years. She was united in marriage to Jerome Koenig on September 3, 1962, joining him and his father, Aloys Koenig, on their farm near St. Augusta. Jerome’s father remained with them until his passing at age 92. She will be remembered for her love of family, faith, farming and sewing. She was a member of St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, the Christian Women and the American Red Cross where she proudly donated 16 gallons and one pint of blood over her lifetime.

Zella is survived by her children, Cletus (Barbara), Marlys (Richard) Janski, Monica (Michael) Weis and Gerald (Susan); 11 grandchildren;14 great grandchildren with one on the way; and three step great grandchildren; sisters, Janett Voigt and Geneva Beutz; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerome; brother, Zeno Gohman and brothers-in-law, Dennis Voigt and Ervin Beutz.

A special thank you to the staff of Vitality Living and Moments Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Zella.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.