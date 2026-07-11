April 13, 1952 - July 8, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home

Bruce L. Guggisberg, age 74, of St Augusta passed away peacefully on July 8th, 2026 at Quiet Oaks Hospice house in St Augusta. Funeral services will be held at 11am on Thursday July 16th, 2026 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in St Cloud. Pastor Zach Hoffman will officiate. Burial will follow at Assumption Cemetery in St Cloud. Visitation will be held from 5-8pm on Wednesday at Daniel Funeral Home in St Cloud and will continue after 10am on Thursday at the church.

Bruce was born April 13th, 1952 in Springfield MN to Louis and Gertie (Ellingson) Guggisberg. He was raised on a farm in Litchfield, graduated from Litchfield High School in 1970 and later from the University of Minnesota Crookston. He married Donna Wittenberg on November 25th, 1972 in South Haven. Bruce took great pride in his work and was a very dedicated and detail orientated Superintendent. He always ensured the clients’ wishes and best interests were driving every project he built. He worked for Miller Construction and Cornerstone Construction of St Cloud for over 45 years before his retirement. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, fishing, bowling, playing cards and games, all the while enjoying his Mt. Dew.

Bruce is survived by his sons Nick (Jeannette) and Mike (Gina); grandchildren Bailey, Brandon, Caden, Morgan, Megan, Keely, Cohen and Kason and sister Bev Reich.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, wife Donna, two infant grandchildren, and brother Duane.

A special thank you to the staff at Quiet Oaks Hospice, Coborn’s Cancer Center, St. Cloud Hospital Oncology and Dr. Pavan.

Memorials are preferred to Coborn’s Cancer Center.