January 10, 1942 – May 27, 2026

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Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 5, 2026, at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Clearwater for Barbara “Punky” R. Hoffman, age 84, of Waite Park, who passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, at Country Manor in Sartell. Reverend Dennis Backer will officiate. Private burial will take place at Dawn Valley Cemetery in Bloomington.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Friday at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home in Clearwater. A light lunch will be served at the church following the service.

Barbara was born on January 10, 1942, in St. Paul to Theodore and Rose (Romocky) Fisher. She completed her education at Washington High school and later married the love of her life, Richard Hoffman, on July 2, 1966[1.1]. Together they had two children they loved dearly.

Unfortunately, life changed when Dick passed in 1977.

Known to many as “Punky,” Barb had a kind heart, a quick wit, and a deep love for her family. She worked for many years with Edina Schools as a lunch lady, where she became a familiar and beloved face to countless students and staff members. Her warmth, humor and caring nature made everyone feel welcome. After retirement, Barb devoted herself fully to her greatest joy — her grandchildren. Whether attending activities or simply spending time together, she treasured every moment with them and played an active role in their lives.

Barb enjoyed trips to the casino, playing bingo, working on puzzles, and trying a variety of activities. She also loved spending time visiting with friends and family sharing a sweet treat, a cup of coffee or a glass of wine. She will be remembered for her sense of humor and the unconditional love she gave to those around her.

She is survived by her children, Edward (Lynn) Hoffman of North Mankato and Debra (Robert) Klaverkamp of Clearwater; grandchildren, Ricky (Emma) Klaverkamp, Laura Klaverkamp, Otto Klaverkamp, and Teddy Klaverkamp; sister, Bernadette Parades; along with many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard; and her siblings, Bev Robbins, Linda Robbins, and Theodore Fisher.

Barb’s family would like to thank the staff at Country Manor for the care and kindness shown to her during her time there. Staff and residents truly became family to her.

She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew her.