Roberta Ann “Berta” Gaetz, 64, Sauk Rapids

January 19, 1959 - June 2, 2023

A celebration of life for Roberta Ann “Berta” Gaetz will be held starting at 1 P.M. on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at the family cabin located at 27575 Schulz Road, Cold Spring, MN 56320 she passed away Friday, June 2nd at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Berta was born on January 19, 1959 in St. Cloud, MN the daughter of James and Donna Mae (Nilsen) Zinken. She grew up in St. Cloud and graduated from Apollo High School in 1977. She was united in marriage on June 27, 1981 to Larry Gaetz at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. She worked for X-Cel Optical for her entire career making lenses.

Berta was a devoted and loving wife for nearly 42 years. She was the most amazing mom and best friend to her daughter Casey (Jeff) Hamann. Most recently she was living her lifelong dream of full-time daycare for her grandson Edwin.

Berta loved spending time at the family cabin and going to any event her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews had going on. She loved watching them play sports, dance, even practice she was there. Berta also loved tagging along with Casey, Jeff, and Edwin on any outing, trip, or adventure. She enjoyed spending time playing e-tabs, scratchers, going fishing, crafting, or just hanging out on the patio.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Jimmy Zinken and her nieces Mindy Imholte and Jayden Zinken.

She is survived by her husband, Larry; daughter, Casey (Jeff) Hamann; grandson, Edwin Hamann; siblings, Nancy (Roger) Gully, Tom (Debbie) Zinken, Shelley (Bob) Gaetz, Roger (Mary) Zinken, and Vanessa (Rick) Imholte; 17 nieces and nephews and their amazing spouses and children.

In lieu flowers please bring a photo and your best memories to share in a memory book for her grandson Eddie.