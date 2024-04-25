Darwin D. Bonn, 91, St. Cloud

July 16, 1932 - April 23, 2024

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, 2024 at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud for Darwin D. Bonn, age 91, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at the Little Falls Care Center in Little Falls. Entombment, with full military honors, will be in the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Darwin was born on July 16, 1932 to Wayne and Hazel (Lutz) Bonn in Big Stone City, South Dakota. He grew up in Big Stone City and graduated from Big Stone City High School. As a freshman in high school, he met the love of his life, a senior, Rose Mary Binsfeld. They were united in marriage on August 9, 1952 at St. Charles Catholic Church in Big Stone City. Shortly after their marriage, Darwin entered the United States Army and honorably served his country from 1952 until 1954. Upon his return home, they lived in various cities eventually settling in St. Cloud, Minnesota. In 1966, Darwin and his business partner Vern Klein, purchased Peters Body Shop. Darwin would go on to own and operate Peters Body Shop until his retirement in 1997. In 1980, Darwin and Rose Mary purchased a home on Fish Trap Lake in Motley and enjoyed spending many weekends at the lake. They also enjoyed snow birding in Arizona for many years.

Darwin enjoyed giving of his time and talents by serving with the small business mentoring program, St. Cloud Score Services; by volunteering at the St. Cloud Community and Technical College helping to promote the trades to new prospective students and through his philanthropy with the Centra Care Foundation. As he grew older, he continued to enjoy advocating and helping others at Chateau Waters, where he was affectionately known as, “The Mayor”. Many of the residents at Chateau Waters often would come to him with their wants, needs and fixes and Darwin would help them fight for these changes.

Darwin was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He and Rose Mary always enjoyed spending time with people, whether it was for their weekly dinners with their best friends, going on snowmobile trips up North or simply enjoying a good glass of scotch. He also enjoyed traveling with Rose Mary; even achieving the remarkable feat of traveling to all 50 States. He will be remembered for his love of family and friends, his quick wit and wonderful sense of humor.

He is survived by his children, Roger (Jill) of St. Cloud, Lori (Dale) Ritter of Brainerd and Loni (Kevin) Reed of Las Vegas, Nevada; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Roy Whitney of Minneapolis and many other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 58 years, Rose Mary; and sister, Betty Whitney.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association are preferred.