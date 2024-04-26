Lorinda M. “Lindy” “Linda” Lodermeier, 95, Waite Park

January 13, 1929 - April 23, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park for Lorinda M. “Lindy” “Linda” Lodermeier, 95, who passed away at Quiet Oaks Hospice House following a brief illness. Burial will take place in the St. Joseph Parish Cemetery in Waite Park. Relatives and friends may call from 9:00 to 11:00 AM on Wednesday at the church in Waite Park.

Linda was born on January 13, 1929 to Alfred Sr. and Gertrude (Mugg) Seifert. She grew up on her parents’ farm just south of Fisher Hill in St. Joseph Township and graduated from St. Francis High School in Little Falls.

Linda married Elmer “Red” Lodermeier on June 18, 1949 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. They built a house on 12th Avenue North in Waite Park, the place she called home for nearly 75 years. She learned to cook and bake in her mother’s kitchen where feeding family and friends delicious meals and sweets became her love language. There were always homemade treats available for anyone who stopped by for coffee…or a beer. She was known for the endless varieties of cookies and candies she shared at Christmas time, and her famous dill pickles, salsa, and strawberry-rhubarb jam she shared throughout the year.

Linda loved a good party. She and Red hosted epic 4th of July celebrations at their cottage, and later Memorial Day parties on 12th Avenue. She loved to laugh and have fun whether she and Red were out with friends at the local joint, Thursday night ladies’ league bowling, a game of cards, or coffee with her girls. She had a dear circle of friends whom she cherished.

Linda found her greatest treasure in taking care of her family and home. With a guiding hand she shared her faith with her children, teaching them discipline, respect, and hard work. She treasured the time with her grandsons and great-grandchildren, attending their events and watching them flourish.

Linda was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and was active in Christian Women, Madonna Mission Group, Nocturnal Adoration Society, maintenance of the alter linens, parish prayer line, and being one of the first to deliver Meals on Wheels to the residents of Waite Park. Linda volunteered her time to the Waite Park Centennial Celebration and served as Grand Marshall for the 2019 Waite Park Spass Tag parade. Linda had roles outside of the home including medical office assistant, Owner/Manager of the Waite Park Dairy Bar, and retired from District 742 Food Service in 1997 after 15 years as a lunch lady.

Linda will be deeply missed by her children Mike (Brenda) Lodermeier, LeAnn (Mark) Kemper, Mary (Eric) Baker, Jeanne (Bruce Kitowski) Lodermeier, grandsons David (Krystal Ruka) and Ben Kemper, great-grandchildren Mayzie, Harvey, and Freyja Kemper, step-granddaughters Allison Kitowski and Stephanie (Mike) Jancik-Kitowski. Preceding Linda in death were her parents, husband Red (2017), brothers Alfred Jr., Edward, Peter, and many friends and relatives.

Linda’s family would like to thank the numerous neighbors and friends who helped her maintain her independence, especially Kitty Bahe and Diane Bartz. A special thank you to the caring staff of Quiet Oaks Hospice House.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Poor Claire’s Monastery or Quiet Oaks Hospice House are preferred.