Eugene L. “Gene” Plachecki, 85, St. Joseph

July 27, 1938 – May 5, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Eugene L. “Gene” Plachecki, 85 of St. Joseph will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 13, 2024, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud with lunch to follow. Gene passed away peacefully with family by his side on Sunday, May 5, 2024, in St. Joseph. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Monday in the church. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

Gene was born on July 27, 1938, in Millbank, South Dakota, to Leo and Josephine Plachecki. He grew up in Cold Spring, living below Chapel Hill. Gene left the day after graduation for Air Force basic training in California. After leaving the Air Force, Gene started his career at the VA Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota, where he worked for 35 years until his retirement in 1993.

Gene and Mary Mohs were married on July 14, 1962. They were married for 42 years until Mary’s death in 2004. During their marriage they were blessed with two children, John, born in 1963, and JoAnn (Jo), born in 1965.

Gene loved playing volleyball, softball and more cards with his buddies. Some of his favorite games were Skit, Euchre, spades, hearts, backgammon and dominos.

Preceded in death by his wife Mary, brothers Jim and Tom and his parents Leo and Josephine.

Gene is survived by his son John (Hali), daughter JoAnn Thompson (Ryan), grandchildren: Ryan Plachecki (Karissa), Tyler Plachecki, Hannah Plachecki, Jordon Plachecki, MaryKatherine Thompson, great grandchild: Carson Plachecki, sister Rose Morris, special friend Melissa Dick and many relatives and dear friends.