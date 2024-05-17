Steven J. Dullinger, 63, St. Cloud

September 3, 1960 - May 17, 2024

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, May 24, 2024 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN for Steven John Dullinger age 63. He died at his home in St. Cloud, MN on May 17, 2024 after a long battle with cancer. The Reverend Derek Wiechmann will be the celebrant. Inurnment will be at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Friday at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.

Steve was born on September 3, 1960 at the St. Cloud Hospital, the son of Anthony L. and Emma L. (Schmitt) Dullinger. He attended school in St. Cloud and Graduated from Tech High School in 1979. He then went on to earn his Bachelors of Science Degree in Accounting at St. Cloud State University. He then worked for various businesses in the St. Cloud Area, working in accounting, payroll and book keeping. He most recently worked at Telecom Construction in payroll. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing cards with friends and family.

He was a member St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud.

Steve was preceded in death by; his dad Anthony.

He is survived by; his mother Emma; his siblings; Debbie Dullinger, Craig (Anita Strei) Dullinger, and Amy (Joe) Meyer; his long-term girlfriend DeNae Sievers and her children, Rick (Brandi) Sievers and Robby (Kirstin Gunderson) Sievers and two grandsons, Bennett Sievers (Rick) and Wesley Sievers (Robby); nieces and nephews, Tasha and Nathan Dullinger, and Kari (Duane Miller) Meyer, Mathew (Grayce) Meyer, and Staci (JD Bates) Meyer, other relatives and many friends.