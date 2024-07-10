Dale E. DeZeller, 90, St. Cloud

August 24, 1933 - July 10, 2024

attachment-Dale DeZeller loading...

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Dale E. DeZeller, 90, of St. Cloud will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2024 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Dale passed away peacefully, with family by his side, on Wednesday, July 10, 2024 at the St. Cloud VA. Reverend J.C. Duncan will officiate. Entombment will be at Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Dale was born on August 24, 1933 in St. Cloud to Herbert and Lena (Pettit) DeZeller. He graduated from Foley High School. Dale proudly served in US Army 82nd Airborne. He married Connie Spiczka on September 12, 1957 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. Dale was employed with Great Lakes Ore Boats, Franklin Manufacturing, with Burlington Northern for 31 years and lastly with Bauerly Brothers. He was a member of St. Augustine’s Parish and Men’s Group, the Foley Knights of Columbus Council #3603 and NARVE.

Dale enjoyed polka dancing, winemaking, woodworking, bowling, golfing, playing cards, hunting, fishing, trapping and casino trips. Above all he treasured time with loved ones. Dale will be remembered as a man of many talents and a jack of all trades.

He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Connie; children, Cathy (Don) Meyer, Dale Gene (Deb Jude), Ann Storkamp, Jim (Kathy), Doug (Candi); 11 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; siblings, Ardelle Schreifels, Neil (Arlene), and Betty (Gene) Kirchner; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Mary Wolak.

A heartfelt thank you to St. Cloud Hospital and the St. Cloud VA for their exceptional and compassionate care.