Anna M. Kostreba, 69, St. Joseph and formerly of St. Cloud

October 20, 1954 - July 11, 2024

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church for Anna M. Kostreba, age 69 of St. Joseph and formerly of St. Cloud who passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2024 at Arlington Place of St. Joseph. Reverend Derek Wiechmann will officiate. Burial of the urn will take place the Immaculate Conception Parish Cemetery in St. Anna.

Visitation will one hour prior the services at the church on Tuesday.

Anna was born October 20, 1954 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Joseph and Emily (Bielat) Kostreba. She grew up working on the farm in St. Wendel Township and graduated from Holdingford High School in 1973. For many years she resided with her significant other Richard Hennek in St. Cloud until his passing in 2018. Anna was employed by St. Cloud School District #742 at Oak Hill Elementary in St. Cloud for 10 plus years. She volunteered at Catholic Charities as a Foster Grandparent. Anna was a member of St. Anthony’s Parish.

Anna was a loving mother and spouse who loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed visiting and making friends at Arlington Place after moving there in 2022, playing Bingo, doing Diamond Dot art, and volunteering her time to the children of Oak Hill School. She also enjoyed going for drives around her hometown area.

Anna is survived by her daughter, Emily (Hennek) Hietzman and her husband, Jeff of St. Joseph; sister, Marie Pelka of St. Joseph; brother, Donald (Cathy) of St. Wendel, and many relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Richard Hennek; infant daughter, Sarah; and nephew John Pelka.

A special thank you to the staff at Arlington assisted living, and Moments Hospice care for their compassionate care of Anna.