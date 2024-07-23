Phyllis Unger, 89, Cottage Grove

September 23, 1934 - July 21, 2024

Phyllis Unger of Cottage Grove passed away July 21, 2024 at the age of 89. Phyllis was born September 23,1934 to Herbert and Charlotte Unger in Paynesville, MN.

Her life was faith, family and friends and a very successful career working for Honeywell for 43 years. Phyllis welcomed her mother into her home in 1976. After many wonderful years of caring for her, her Mother required nursing home care in 1989. Phyllis never missed a day to visit until her Mother passed away in 2000 at the age of 103.

Phyllis enjoyed many hobbies including bowling and curling. Her favorite hobby was bridge where she accumulated 75 masterpoints.

Phyllis is survived by many nieces and nephews and many dear friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Florence and her brothers, Tom and John.

A memorial service will be held at 11am at United Methodist Church of Peace in Minneapolis, on Saturday, July 27, 2024. Lunch to follow. Burial will take place at the Paynesville Cemetery in Paynesville, MN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to United Methodist Church of Peace or the Arthritis Foundation.

