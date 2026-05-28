June 18, 1943 – May 26, 2026

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Dr. Michael C. Flanagan, age 82, of St. Cloud, Minnesota, passed away peacefully, surrounded by love and family, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, at Woodcrest of Country Manor, St. Joseph. A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 5, 2026, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, at 11:00a.m. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service. Full military honors will be held immediately following the service. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, Minnesota, at a later date.

Dr. Michael C. Flanagan was born on June 18, 1943, to Willard “Pat” C. and Dorothy E. (Peterson) Flanagan of St. Louis Park, and subsequently Golden Valley, Minnesota. He attended the University of Minnesota, undergraduate and graduate school, obtaining his M.D. in 1968. He joined the US Navy and was stationed in New York City at St. Alban’s Naval Hospital, where he met and married a Navy nurse, Kendra L. McLeod, while on an open-heart team. He changed his specialty to Obstetrics and Gynecology at Great Lakes Naval Hospital, and subsequent duty at Orlando Naval Hospital prior to his discharge in 1975 at the end of the Vietnam War. He returned home to join the St. Cloud Medical group, where he spent 7 years, then opened his own practice, “Central Minnesota OB-GYN,” until 2002.

He loved living in Central Minnesota and following his patients’ stories. He and Kendra celebrated 57 years of a wonderful marriage. He was grateful to the many friends he made, especially Tuesday Night and coffee on Saturday morning. He indeed was blessed with a wonderful life.

He is survived by his wife, Kendra Lee Flanagan; children, Kelly (Neil) Fandel, Ryan (Maureen) Flanagan; grandchildren, Samuel John Fandel, Jacob Michael Fandel, Abigail Rose (Lars) Brekhus, Claire Elizabeth (Jonathan) Flanagan Nijenhuis, Margaret Brooke Fandel, Brecken Ryan Flanagan; siblings, Timothy (Karen), Jeri (Tim) Johanning, Mary Edgren; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Thomas and Patrick.