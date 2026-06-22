July 10, 1950 – June 14, 2026

Daniel Funeral Home Daniel Funeral Home

Thomas “Tom” Cihlar, age 75, of Sartell, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2026, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House after a hard-fought battle with lung and liver cancer.

Tom was born on July 10, 1950, to Joseph and Gladys Cihlar. He graduated from Jefferson High School in Alexandria and later earned a degree in Aviation Mechanics from Thief River Junior College. Tom spent nearly his entire career as a proud Millwright with Local 548, where he was respected for his skill, dedication, and strong work ethic.

Tom was preceded in death by his beloved wife and high school sweetheart, Diana; his parents, Joseph and Gladys; Diana’s parents Richard and Jeanette (Halvorson); his nephew, Joe (Cihlar); and sister-in-law Nancy (Cihlar).

He is survived by his sons, Jeffrey (Stephanie) Cihlar of Elk River and Marc (Meggan) Cihlar of Sartell; his cherished grandsons, Ben, Olin, Brandon, and Otto; his brother, Duane “Bear” Cihlar of Grand Marais; niece Emily and many extended family members and dear friends.

Tom was lucky to find another true love later in life with his constant and loving companion, Edie Lesnick. In 2025, he was blessed in union with Edie, who lovingly stood by his side and helped him make the most of every day during his final months.

Tom embraced life with enthusiasm and rarely sat still. He loved good music, following his grandkids’ sports and activities, sailing, fishing, hunting, pickleball, and golf. More than the activities themselves, Tom treasured sharing them with family and friends. Whether spending time at his summer retreat on Lake Mary in Alexandria, his home in Sartell, or among his many friends in Sun City, Arizona, Tom was happiest when surrounded by people and making memories.

After the loss of Diana to Alzheimer’s disease in 2017, Tom found renewed joy in spending winters in Arizona, where he built lasting friendships and became an active member of the community.

Family, friendship, and finding the next adventure were Tom’s priorities until the very end. He will be remembered for his warm smile, his love of laughter, his willingness to lend a hand, and his desire to bring people together. His presence will be deeply missed, but the memories he created with those he loved will continue to live on.

Tom’s family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the caregivers and staff at Quiet Oaks Hospice House for their compassionate care and support.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Monday, June 29, 2026, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Visitation will begin after 10 a.m. on Monday at the church. A luncheon will follow the mass. Private interment will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Brooten.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Quiet Oaks Hospice House.