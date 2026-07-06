June 25, 1951 – July 4, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home

Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, July 9, 2026, at the Daniel Funeral Home, in St. Cloud, MN, for Lois June Fiskum, age 75. She died on Saturday, July 4, 2026, at Cherrywood Advanced Living of Richmond, MN. Deacon Steve Yanish will officiate. Burial will be at Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral at Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Lois was born on June 25, 1951, in Minot, ND, the daughter of Edward and Bette (Butler) Lorenz. She graduated from Sawyer High School (Class of 1969) in Sawyer, ND. She then attended Minot State University, eventually earning her bachelor’s degree in 1985. Lois was united in marriage to Leslie Allen Fiskum on September 4, 1971, in Minot, ND.

In 1986, they moved to St. Cloud, MN, where she raised her family and worked at Fingerhut for 16 years. After Leslie became ill, she retired from work and stayed at home to care for him. After Leslie died on May 11, 2011, she continued to make her home in the St. Cloud Area.

She loved baking, strawberry picking, camping, traveling, and making memories with her grandchildren. She loved being a mom and grandma (Nana) the most and two years ago became a great grandma (GG). She was very generous to all who knew her.

In addition to her parents, and husband, she was preceded in death by; her mother-in-law, Carole Locken, father-in-law Alvin Fiskum and step mother-in-law Elaine Fiskum; one brother, Eddie Lorenz; one sister Linda Lorenz; and one brother-in-law, Randy Fiskum

Lois survived by; one daughter, Laurie (Joe) Christen and one son Kenneth (Heather Wynn) Fiskum all of St. Cloud, two grandsons Ryan Stepaniak, Kaden Christen, and Spencer Christen; one great grandson, Jaxson Johnson; one sister, Lila Striefel; sister-in-law Laura Fiskum and brother-in-law, Vaughn (Kim) Fiskum other relatives and many friends.

A special thank you to the Cherrywood Staff in Richmond for the exceptional care, and to St. Croix Hospice for the care and support during this difficult time.