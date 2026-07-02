May 31, 1949 - June 28, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2026 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta for William T. Schwinghammer, age 77, of Maple Lake, who passed away at United Hospital in St. Paul on Sunday, June 28, 2026. Reverend Erik Lundgren will officiate. Burial of the urn will take place at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday and one hour prior to services on Tuesday at St. Mary Help of Christians Parish Center in St. Augusta. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

William was born on May 31, 1949 in St. Cloud to Willard and Alvira (Maier) Schwinghammer. He grew up on a farm in the St. Cloud area. He graduated from Tech High School in 1968, had several production jobs before retiring in 2014. William married Cynthia Keske on November 28, 1987.

William is survived by his wife of 38 years, Cindy of Maple Lake; children, James (Valarie) of Clearwater, Bryan of St. Cloud, Andrew (Sydney) of Clearwater; grandchildren, Kayden, Makayla, Lola, Ruby, and Noah; sisters and brothers, Bob (Joan), Tim, Ruth (Chuck), Loren (Kari), Charlie, Paul (Barb), David (Michele), Tom (Kim), Jerry (Lia), Joan (Bruce) and nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Alvira; brothers, Jim, Tom, Dan, Roger, Peter, John; sisters, Mary, Margaret; sisters -in-law, Cathy, Bonnie, Anita; father and mother-in-law, Willis and Bernelda Keske.